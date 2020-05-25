Alpena Fire Department Credits Drone With Helping Fight House Fire

Emergency crews in Alpena say a drone helped them put out an early-morning house fire on Sunday.

The City of Alpena Fire Department says it happened on Washington Street a little after 5:30. a.m.

A passerby called in the blaze and smoke alarms roused the residents.

Firefighters say everyone was out of the home by the time crews arrived, but heavy flames had spread from the front porch all the way up to the roof.

The Alpena County Sheriff’s Department used a drone’s thermal camera to find hidden spots of fire and areas of severe burn.

Fire Chief Bill Forbush said in a release it made a huge difference in their ability to fight the fire.

He also underlined the important role smoke alarms played in waking the sleeping residents and saving their lives.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.