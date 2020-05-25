2 Casinos Set Reopen Date: Turtle Creek, Leelanau Sands

Johnathon Gustin,

05 25 20 Inside Turtle Creek Casino.mov

Two Northern Michigan casinos will reopen Friday.

Turtle Creek and Leelanau Sands say they each have new COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Their new regimen includes frequent cleaning, health testing for guests and workers, and social distancing safe guards.

And visitors will be required to wear a mask while inside.

All updates regarding COVID-19 safety at both properties are posted online at turtlecreekcasino.com and leelanausandscasino.com.

Categories: Coronavirus

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories