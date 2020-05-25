2 Casinos Set Reopen Date: Turtle Creek, Leelanau Sands
Two Northern Michigan casinos will reopen Friday.
Turtle Creek and Leelanau Sands say they each have new COVID-19 safety measures in place.
Their new regimen includes frequent cleaning, health testing for guests and workers, and social distancing safe guards.
And visitors will be required to wear a mask while inside.
All updates regarding COVID-19 safety at both properties are posted online at turtlecreekcasino.com and leelanausandscasino.com.