Water Testing Kits Available for Free in Midland County

Midland County health officials say if your well flooded this week, it may not be safe to drink.

Floodwate rs can carry chemicals, sewage and other contaminants.

Your well needs to be tested before you bath, cook or drink from it.

Free water test kits are available at four locations.

Midland Township Fire Department, 973 S. Poseyville, Midland

Midland County Services Building (at the entrance door), 220 W. Ellsworth, Midland

Swanton Memorial Hall (in the alcove), 6422 Water Rd, Edenville

Sanford Senior Center, 3243 N. West river road, Sanford

The kits also include instructions on how to use the.

If you have any questions about testing, you can call the health department over Memorial Day weekend at (989) 633-1016.

During normal business hours the department can be reached at (989) 832-6380.

Officials say the city of Midland’s water is safe for use.

Both Hope Township and Edenville Township are under a boil water advisories until further notice.