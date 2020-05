Teenager Dies in Presque Isle County Crash

A teenager is dead after a rollover crash in Presque Isle County.

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old female driver and a 15-year-old passenger were driving down 5 Mile Highway.

State police say the driver lost control and veered off the road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say speed appears to be a factor in the crash.