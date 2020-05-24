TC Churches Open While Some Wait it Out

St. Francis Catholic Church in Traverse City is resuming regular services, but thing will look different at mass.

“We’re maintaining that social distance of six feet apart for people who are not in the same household. We’re strongly encouraging face masks,” said Father Don Geyman. “Even when we give communion to the people we wear face masks.”

The Church has set up sanitizing stations and volunteers are helping to clean the church.

“After each mass, as you saw, we go through and sanitize the church anything that somebody might have touched,” says Geyman.

St. Francis will be operating under at reduced capacity, but they’re making up for it with more services.

Geyman says, “We’re only using 25% of our seating capacity. And so people have been spreading out and going different days of the week to allow others to have that social distancing.”

Even though some churches have decided to open up, the Presbyterian Church of Traverse City says for now it’s safer to stay closed.

“Our church is heavily used by the community,” said Pastor William Myers. “So we need to be prepared for outside groups wanting to come back.”

He says in June they’ll only allow a small group of staff attend in person.

“Our session members and our safety committee will be coming to worship together. So that the safety committee can practice their protocols. And then we’ll kind of re-evaluate about mid June about opening up further.”

They say starting June they hope to be able to livestream their Sunday services.