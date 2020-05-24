Midland Library Saves Collection From Flooding, Shares Experience Online

The Grace A. Dow Memorial Library in Midland is documenting their experiences with the historic flooding on social media.



A video posted Friday showed water pouring in the building but they had taken measures to protect their collection.

Staff, volunteers, and the Michigan National Guard helped to move almost all of the materials to higher ground.

The library says while the cause of this flood is different than the one the city experienced in 2017, they once again face a long restoration process.

If you are interested in learning how to volunteer or donate towards recovery efforts in Midland County, click here.