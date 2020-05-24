Manistee County Sheriff: 2 Dead After Shootings and Attempted Carjacking

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office says a 28-year-old Bear Lake man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Onekama Township.

Witnesses tell the department someone pulled into the victim’s driveway, shot the victim multiple times and then left around 7:30 a.m.

Around an hour later, Manistee Central Dispatch received a call about shots fired in Dickson Township.

Deputies say no one was hit by gunfire in Dickson.

They did discover a car matching the description of the one used in the Onekama.

They believe the suspect was trying to commit a carjacking.

Michigan State Police then found the suspect in Wellston.

They say the suspect ran into a nearby woods. MSP says they established a perimeter around the area. The suspect then pointed the gun toward deputies, then shot himself.

Manistee County was assisted by multiple agencies in their investigation and pursuit.

They say there is no threat to the public.

Their investigation is ongoing.

An autopsy on the two victims is pending.