Isle Royale Delays Summer Opening Due to COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic is changing plans for an island in Lake Superior.

Isle Royale National Park says it is delaying its summer opening because of the virus.

Camping might be available in late June or July but there will not be ferry service.

This means people would need to use their own boat or seaplane when the park re-opens.

The Rock Harbor Lodge will stay closed for the season.