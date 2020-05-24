Consumers Energy Working to Restore Power Following Historic Flood, Details Re-Connection Requirements

Consumers Energy says they are working to restore power after historic flooding in mid-Michigan counties.

They say as waters levels drop, they might have to turn off power in some sections to keep people safe.

If your home was flooded, you will need a licensed electrical inspector to look at it before service can be restored.

If you have no natural gas, a certified HVAC technician will need to inspect your appliances and equipment before it can be reconnected.

Consumers Energy also says they are working with the United Way, the Red Cross and others to help with cleanup and emergency relief efforts.

The Consumers Energy Foundation plans to contribute almost $90,000 in grants for further help.

If you need assistance or would like to learn how you can help flood victims, click here.