Cleanup Efforts Underway in Sanford After Floods

After devastating floods throughout Midland County, one of the hardest-hit areas was the Village of Sanford.

People from all over the community and even all over the state are coming to help pick up the pieces.

“It really is a beautiful example of how the community is coming together and stepping up right now,” said Lindsay Henry, the content manager for United Way of Midland County. “We’ve had many people come up from the Detroit area, from the thumb, just wanting to help. And it really truly shows how people are living united by coming together. I think with times like this with COVID-19 and the floods, I think we’re really showing the nation what it’s like help each other and what it looks like to come together.”

There are many ways for people to get involved as a volunteer.

“What people can do if they want to help, is they can go to reliefmidland.org and United Way has set up an online volunteer database where you can view volunteer opportunities and signup to receive alerts,” said Henry. “So that’s people who are stepping up and helping out and being apart of this community whether it’s helping the Midland Fire Department assess building damage, or coming alongside local restaurants who are helping to feed our community right now.

You can call (989)-495-2284 to hear about volunteer opportunities as well.

They are also looking for donations, like food, water, and PPE starting May 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here are the donation sites:

· West Midland Family Center, 4011 W. Isabella Road

· Coleman High School, 4951 N. Lewis Road

· Sanford Senior Center, 3243 N. West River Road

· Meridian Elementary School, 3343 N. Meridian Road

· North Family Center, 2601 E. Shearer Road

· Gladwin downtown – parking lot behind Forge Fitness, 237 W. Cedar, Gladwin; corner of Arcade & Grout

· Midland High School, 1301 Eastlawn Drive

· Bullock Creek High School, 1420 S. Badour Road

For more donation sites and for volunteer opportunities, head to reliefmidland.org.