Two People Hospitalized After Explosion on Bois Blanc Island

Two people were airlifted to the hospital Friday afternoon after an explosion on Bois Blanc Island.

The island’s fire department says the combination leveled a cottage in the Pines.

They say one person was trapped inside the structure.

They were pulled from the cottage by the fire chief and nearby residents.

The department says this victim and one other person were airlifted for treatment.

There is no word on their current condition.

