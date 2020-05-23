Midland Organizations and 211 Launch Flood Relief/Resources Website

The Midland Area Community Foundation, the United Way of Midland County and 211 have launched a website where people can learn how to help with flood disaster response efforts.

More than 10,000 people were evacuated from their homes after the Edenville Dam failed Tuesday night.

This led to widespread flooding that heavily damaged or destroy many homes and businesses downstream.

Friday night, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the State of Emergency from Midland County to include the counties of Arenac, Gladwin and Saginaw.

An early projection by the state places the total rebuilding cost for the area around $880 million.

On 211 Northeast Michigan’s website, they have shared information on how to donate supplies, sign-up to volunteer or give money towards relief efforts.

