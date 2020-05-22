Two Men Accused of Falsifying Service Records of Alcohol Breath Testing Equipment

We have an update on the state’s investigation into faulty breathalyzer tests used by Michigan State Police.

The state attorney general’s office charged two technicians from the device’s company for messing with two breathalyzers.

State police were first tipped off about discrepancies with the devices back in January.

The investigation found Andrew Clark and David John, who worked for Intoximeters Inc., created false documents to show diagnostic tests and repairs were done to the two devices.

One of those devices went to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

The other went to the Alpena County Sheriff’s Office.

Clark and John are both charged with forgery of a public record, uttering and publishing, and using a computer to commit a crime.

The state canceled the contract with Intoximeter last month.