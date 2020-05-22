Traverse City’s Belanger Begins Run on M-22

After months of preparation and training, Traverse City’s Andy Belanger wanted to get going on his run as soon as possible.

He started his 116.7 mile journey of the entire length of M-22 around 2:30 pm on Friday, starting from US-31 and M-22 in Manistee.

“I was ready two days ago. It clicked, I got rid of the nerves a few days ago and it clicked to I’m ready,” said Belanger before the run.

Even though this is his longest run to date, he has a plan in place.

“Run north, until I get to Northport and run south. It’s as simple as that, one foot in front of the other and just go,” said Belanger. “I have a Team Zoot teammate,Todd, who is running with me and my wife, she’s running the aid station.”

And he is still raising money for the Leelanau Conservancy, which can be found on his Facebook page.

This trek will take him around 30 hours and he knows exactly what he’ll want once he crosses the finish line.

“Hopefully crawl to my bed, and if I can tolerate eating food, I’ll eat food and drink a beer,” said Belanger.

Along with where to donate, you can also live track where Belanger is on his Facebook page, Andy Running M22.