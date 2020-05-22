Small Business Crawl Organized to Encourage Locals to Shop Local

Small businesses all over Northern Michigan have been slowly and cautiously opening their doors. Unfortunately, some owners are struggling – and even with some of the restrictions lifted – they are on the brink of shutting down. Small business crawls have been popping up all over Michigan with the hopes that when things get back on track – we can get back to shopping. ‘The Four’s Michelle Dunaway chats with small business owner, Meg Bowen about how we can take part in Traverse City’s Small Business Crawl, where you can find your digital shopping passport, and how we can help small businesses survive.

For more information about the TC Small Business Crawl – click here