Ratcliffe Confirmed by Senate as Director of National Intelligence

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Congressman John Ratcliffe as President Trump’s permanent director of national intelligence.

Lawmakers voted along party lines with all Democrats opposing.

The job puts Ratcliffe, a Texas Republican, in the center of a political firestorm over the FBI’s prosecution of Michael Flynn and its Russia investigation.

President Trump first picked him a year ago, but Ratcliffe later withdrew his nomination.

The president then re-nominated him in February.

He will now take the place of Acting Director Richard Grenell.