President Trump Optimistic About Strong Comeback of US Economy

The U.S. Department of Labor is set to release a full jobs report Friday.

It comes one day after the department put out its latest weekly jobs report, showing another 2.4 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week.

That brings the total number of claims to nearly 39 million since the coronavirus pandemic began in mid-March.

But President Trump says he believes those jobs are only temporarily lost.

While touring a Ford factory in Michigan Friday, the president shared his optimism about a strong comeback for the U.S. economy.

He also slammed the states that are sticking with strict stay-at-home orders rather than fully reopening their economies.

While the overall unemployment numbers are still high, the weekly claims have been declining since a peak of nearly 7 million in one week in late March.