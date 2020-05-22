Pres. Trump Orders Flags Lowered

President Trump has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in the coming days in honor of coronavirus victims and members of the military.

The president made the announcement on Twitter Thursday.

He says flags on all federal buildings and national monuments will be lowered over the next three days.

The move comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer requested flags to be lowered when the virus death toll in the U.S. reaches 100,000.