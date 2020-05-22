Oral Arguments Heard in AG Nessel’s Lawsuit to Shutdown Line 5

There were oral arguments Friday in Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s lawsuit to shutdown Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline.

In Ingham County Circuit Court this morning, lawyers for Nessel argued continued operation of the pipeline under a 1953 easement violates the public trust, is a public nuisance and violates the Michigan Environmental Protection Act.

Enbridge says Line 5 has operated safely under the 1953 easement.

They say there is no change in the operating condition or the law to support Nessel’s lawsuit.

The judge is expected to make a decision in the next few weeks.