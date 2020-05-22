Oral Arguments Begin in Michigan Attorney General’s Lawsuit Against Line 5

Oral arguments start Friday in Attorney General Dana Nessel’s lawsuit against Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline.

In Ingham County Circuit Court Friday morning, lawyers for Nessel argued continued operation of the pipeline under a 1953 easement violates the public trust and that it’s a public nuisance and violates the Michigan Environmental Protection Act.

Enbridge says Line 5 has operated safely under the 1953 easement.

They say there is no change in the operating condition or the law to support the AG’s lawsuit.

