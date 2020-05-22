Multiple Crawford Co. Public Safety Crews Work Together to Put Out Fire

After a 120 acre wildfire in Crawford County on Thursday, we are learning more about just how big the response to that fire was.

The DNR says it started on privately owned Jack Pine Stands along M-72 near Grayling.

75 homes near the fire were evacuated.

Grayling Department of Public Safety says it took 95 firefighters, nine fire departments and four law enforcement agencies to fight the fire.

They say it took about three hours to contain the fire

Only one outbuilding was destroyed.

People were able to head back to their homes late Thursday night.