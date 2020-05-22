MTM On The Road: Northern Michigan Businesses Start to Reopen With Restrictions

It’s been a long time coming for many local business owners.

The state is allowing parts of northern Michigan to open up their restaurants, bars and retail stores.

However, they still have some restrictions they’ll have to be aware of in order to follow social distancing guidelines.

Randy’s Diner in Traverse City has been offering take-out but now, Friday, they are opening up their dining area and spacing out tables.

Apogee and My Secret Stash in downtown Traverse City are two shops that are also opening their doors again on Friday.

And The Omelette Shoppe is doing breakfast on East Front Street.

TC Tourism is expecting people to travel up north and bring some business to these places that have been closed for weeks now.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie are live to tell us more about how these businesses are handling the changes.