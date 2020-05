Motorcyclist Dies in Missaukee Co. Crash

There was a deadly motorcycle crash in Missaukee County.

The sheriff’s office says the motorcycle was traveling south on M-66 when it crossed the center line.

The 54-year-old man riding it first swiped a north bound SUV before crashing head on into a pickup.

Deputies say the rider was killed by the impact.

They say drugs and alcohol are not factors.