Midland County’s Michigan Works! Without Phone, Internet Following Flooding

The full scope of damage in Midland County may take days, but just how much the local economy will be impacted there could take even longer to find out.

The state is already dealing with economic issues from the coronavirus crisis.

Now those without homes and jobs in Midland County have to deal with this week’s flooding.

And to make matters worse, the local Michigan Works! office has their phones and internet down from the flooding.

They have not said when it will be back up and running to help people who are without a job.

The massive flooding chased 11,000 people from their homes across Midland County Tuesday night.

President Donald Tump has signed an emergency declaration allowing Homeland Security and FEMA to help relief efforts.