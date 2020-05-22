Michigan’s Stay-at-Home Order Extended Until June 12

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order until June 12.

The executive order also extends the temporary closure of places like theaters, gyms and casinos.

“If we open too soon, thousands more could die and our hospitals will get overwhelmed. While we ﬁnally have more protective equipment like masks, we can’t run the risk of running low again. We owe it to the real heroes on the front lines of this crisis – our first responders, health care workers, and critical workers putting their lives on the line every day – to do what we can ourselves to stop the spread of the virus,” said Governor Whitmer.

She signed an additional executive order to extend the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration until June 19.

To read the full executive order extending the stay-at-home order, click here.