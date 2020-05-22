Michigan Reports 403 New COVID-19 Cases, 29 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 403 new cases of the coronavirus and 29 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 53,913 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,158 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Thursday the state was at 53,510 confirmed cases with 5,129 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of May 15, 28,234 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

So much is still unknown during the coronavirus crisis, but also a sigh of relief to some in Michigan as part of the state reopens.

A chunk of northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula can welcome back customers to bars, restaurants and retail stores.

It comes as this weekend is considered the unofficial start of summer business for them.

With some businesses opening up, it could encourage others from downstate to spend the weekend in local tourist hotspots.

But no one is really sure how many people will be hitting the road for the long holiday weekend.

The latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes how leaders should navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency is now saying surface contamination is not a primary source of the virus, which means it doesn’t spread easily from simply touching things.

The guidance also lays out some new numbers.

According to the CDC, they estimate about 35% of people infected with coronavirus do not show symptoms.

And about 0.4% of people who contract the virus will die from it.

The agency also says more than 3% of people who show symptoms will need to be hospitalized, but that number is more than double for seniors.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. is now at more than 94,000 among 1.5 million confirmed cases.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.