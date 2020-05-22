Leelanau Christian Neighbors Raise Money for the Community

The Leelanau Christian Neighbors Food Pantry is teaming up with the Leelanau Township Community Foundation to raise money.

They’ll add $30,000 to the total amount the Leelanau Christian Neighbors were able to raise.

Director Mary Stanton says they’ve raised $100,000 for those in need.

“The community said we’re concerned about the people that work in our businesses around here and we want to make sure they’re taken care of,” said Stanton.

The money will be used to help with their food pantry as well as meet other needs for struggling families.