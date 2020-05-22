Hydrating Ice Cube Fruit Trays

Getting kids and even adults to drink enough water throughout the day, can be challenging. That’s why making the task fun, colorful, and tasty is always key!

Melissa Smith shows us her summer recipe for creating simple, ice cube fruit trays. All you need are ice cube trays and your fruit of choice. In the demo above, Melissa uses sliced mango and strawberries in her cubes.

The ice cubes with fruit can be used in everything from water, healthy juices, and even cocktails. Check out the video posted above to see Melissa’s complete recipe.