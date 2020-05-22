‘Grab and Go Box’ Program Helps a Local Clothing Boutique Connect with Customers

The owner of the Phat Boutique clothing store in Downtown Sault Ste Marie – is coming up with new ways to serve customers. Their ‘Grab and Go Box’ program is an easy way to shop online, select the styles you like – and they are delivered free in a box. Whatever you don’t like – just put it back in the box, and they will pick it up for free.

We chat with the owner of Phat Boutique, Tara Kelgar about how well the program is doing, and how you can try it out.

For more information about Phat Boutique – click here