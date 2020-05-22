Friday Four Sessions: Pete Kehoe Performs ‘Everything Must change’

This one is a throwback to 2018. We jammed with Michigan-Made musician Pete Kehoe, and his song ‘Everything Must Change’. Check it out!

For more information about Pete Kehoe – click here

If you love Michigan based music, bands and artists – be sure to tune in to our Memorial Day show. Starting at 4 pm, on May 25th, we are rocking out with performances from the Interlochen Arts Academy, The Bergamot, Luke Winslow King, and much more!