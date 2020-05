Evart Man Rescued After Rising Water Trapped Him Inside Home

An Evart man had to be rescued from his home Friday afternoon.

It happened at his home along the Muskegon River.

The Evart fire chief says they got a call after the man said water rose around his home so high that he couldn’t leave.

That’s when first responders sent a boat to bring him to safety.

The chief says the river is currently at 13 feet, which is considered moderate flood stage for the area.