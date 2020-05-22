Earthwork Music Creates Virtual Concerts, Workshops

Musicians across the nation including right here in northern Michigan are finding creative ways to stay connected with their communities. That’s why Earthwork Music Collective, founded by musician, Seth Bernard is taking on new opportunities.

The organization which focuses on music as a healing method, the environment, and getting kids connected to music is creating virtual concerts and workshops now through June 5. For information about how the events will work check out the video above.

