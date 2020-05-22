DNR Tips for a Safe Memorial Day Weekend Bonfire

With the wildfire in Grayling Thursday, we wanted to talk with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources on how to have a safe bonfire this Memorial Day weekend.

The DNR says fire risk is expected to be elevated part of the weekend.

They say it important to clear any brush or vegetation around your fire pit.

You should also always have a source of water or a fire extinguisher nearby.

They say it is important you never leave a fire unattended.

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy themselves and being outside in this weekend,” said Kerry Wieber, a public information office with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. “Just make sure you’re smart about it.”

The DNR says it is important to call 911 right away if a bonfire gets out of control.