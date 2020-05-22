Diocese of Gaylord Reopens Churches for Public Mass

Churches across the Diocese of Gaylord will open for public mass this weekend for the first time since March, but things will look different.

Only 25 percent capacity will be allowed at parishes and face masks will be required.

Social distancing will be in effect and don’t expect any singing or handshakes.

The diocese is also asking people to not to gather in groups to socialize after mass.

“We want people to come, but we want people to be safe and we want people in an act of charity even though they might not necessarily agree with all the things we’re putting place, to accommodate each other for the sake of the concern that we have for each other,” said Bishop Steven Raica.

The diocese also asks anyone who may be sick or at higher risk of catching the coronavirus to stay home.

That includes people over 65 or anyone with a family member showing coronavirus symptoms.