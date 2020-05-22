COVID-19: New Guidance says 35% of People Don’t Show Symptoms, Death Rate is 0.4%

The latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes how leaders should navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency is now saying surface contamination is not a primary source of the virus, which means it doesn’t spread easily from simply touching things.

The guidance also lays out some new numbers.

According to the CDC, they estimate about 35% of people infected with coronavirus do not show symptoms.

And about 0.4% of people who contract the virus will die from it.

The agency also says more than 3% of people who show symptoms will need to be hospitalized, but that number is more than double for seniors.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. is now at more than 94,000 among 1.5 million confirmed cases.