Coast Guard Rescues Two People in Cheboygan River

The Coast Guard rescued two people in the Cheboygan River Friday afternoon.

Crew members from the St. Ignace station were training when they say they saw a man in the river and a 10-year-old boy waving at them.

The crew says when they pulled their boat alongside the pair, they realized the man had fallen out of his kayak.

They quickly pulled them aboard and took them to a marina.

The Coast Guard says the two were not hurt and both were wearing life jackets.