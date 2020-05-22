Celebrating Sault Ste Marie Area High School Seniors

Seniors across Northern Michigan are missing out on one of the traditions of a high school graduation ceremony. This rite of passage is what many students have looked forward to years, and signifies the end of a chapter and beginning of a new one. Many schools across the nation are still finding ways to celebrate their graduates – and they are doing it in the most creative ways.

The Class of 2020 at Sault Ste Marie Area High School was treated to a drive-thru parade – where they received their certificates, yearbooks, and other goodies. Check out the video above for the recap of the event.