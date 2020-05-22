Benzie Co. Woman Arrested by Drug Team, Faces Charges

A Benzie County woman faces charges on multiple counts after police were told she was involved in drug activity.

The Traverse City Narcotics Team was tipped off that Nicole Vanslambrouck, from Honor, may have had drugs in her car.

That was on May 12.

Detectives stopped her car and found a weapons along with an array of drugs and a large amount of cash.

Vanslambrouck has been charged with possession of a dangerous weapon along with having meth and heroine with intent to deliver.

She has since been released on bond.