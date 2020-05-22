A Way to Clean While Keeping it ‘Green’

We have been sanitizing much more than we normally would. While disinfectants and harsh chemicals kill the germs – it may not be the best in the long term for both our health and environment.

MyGreenFills had made it their mission to battle the bacteria while keeping us safe with their natural products.

In a recent interview with Michelle Dunaway – MyGreenFills owner, Steven Ezell talks about their new line of earth-friendly products, and how you can be ‘green’ while you clean. (see video above)

For more information about MyGreenFills – click here