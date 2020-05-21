Traverse City DDA Installs Handwashing Stations Downtown

Downtown Traverse City is freshening itself up before visitors arrive!

The city has installed nine hand washing stations through the busiest parts of town.

The Downtown Development Authority is preparing for the reality that many tourists will be out and about this weekend and through the summer.

Retail shops and restaurants will be able to open Friday, and these hand washing stations are meant to keep germs out of the local businesses.

“They’re available all day, they’re refilled and cleaned on a daily basis and we expect people to use them. We want to adhere the slogan ‘stay safe to stay open,’” said Harry Burkholder, the DDA’s COO.

The board is also in talks with the city to make parts of downtown pedestrian only so there’s more room to social distance.