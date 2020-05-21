The Village Cheese Shanty Reopens for Summer Season

Thursday, a local favorite returned for the summer season.

The Village Cheese Shanty in Leland is back after closing through the winter, flooding and the stay-at-home order.

Customers waited no time to go back to their favorite sandwich shack.

The Fishtown favorite that’s been through a lot.

They’ve endured record flooding and rebuilt, and now the stay-at-home order and reopened.

Earlier this year we told you that The Village Cheese Shanty had to actually be physically lifted off its foundation for repairs.

High water levels have been so severe on the Leland River that they had frequent flooding and stability issues last summer.

Now the Shanty is back with a new foundation and an optimism for a good summer to come.

They’re hoping to keep up this momentum through the weekend.