Supreme Court Blocks Release of Mueller Grand Jury Documents

The U.S. Supreme Court is temporarily blocking the release of Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury material.

The House Judiciary Committee has been trying to obtain the documents, which prosecutors collected from witnesses about President Trump as part of the Russia investigation.

Those documents include redacted portions of Mueller’s report.

The White House and Justice Department had asked the Supreme Court to block the release of the material to give them time to file a full appeal.

The justices laid out a timeline, asking for briefs by June 1.