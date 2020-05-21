Senate to Vote on Pres. Trump’s Nominee for Intelligence Director

The U.S. Senate is poised to vote Thursday on the nomination of GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe for Director of National Intelligence.

Today’s vote could mean Ratcliffe would be confirmed sooner than expected as senators are eager to quickly fill the post.

If confirmed, he would replace Dan Coats, who stepped down after two years on the job amid clashes with President Trump.

Since then, Richard Grenell has been serving as acting director.

The Republican-led Senate is expected to approve Ratcliffe’s nomination.