Senate Committee Approves Subpoena in Biden Probe

A Senate committee has voted to authorize a subpoena in the Republican-led probe into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted along party lines Thursday to subpoena Blue Star Strategies.

The lobbying firm was a consultant to Burisma, an energy company in Ukraine that paid Hunter Biden to serve as a board member.

President Trump and his allies have claimed hunter acted corruptly by using his influence with his father to help Burisma.

As of now, there is no evidence of any wrongdoing by the Bidens.