Sanford Resident Responds to Destruction Caused by Flooding

The debris and flooding in Sanford was completely devastating for this tight knit community.

Sanford resident Debbie Kryzanowicz is still in shock after the destruction that has made its way through Midland County.

Even though her family lives close to the river they thankfully had no damage.

“Nope very, very lucky. People right behind us, it was in his basement and he’s maybe 40 feet above the river and he had fish in his basement,” said Kryzanowicz

The water is now receding, but what she and many other people in Midland County saw is absolutely unbelievable.

“There were houses floating down the lake, power lines that used to be alongside the river but they’re all gone. The downtown is crazy. Six, eight, 10 feet of water down there and it’s all heading to Midland” said Kryzanowicz.

Even in all this destruction, everyone is trying to be there for each other and stay positive especially with no reports of deaths so far.

“Nobody died. Someone was looking out for Sanford and Midland. Somebody was looking out for us,” said Kryzanowicz.

