Rudyard Community Celebrates 98-Year-Old Woman’s Birthday

A birthday like no other for a 98-year-old Chippewa County woman.

She was born and raised in Rudyard.

So everybody knows Edna Jacobson.

On Thursday, a special parade with fire trucks, police cars, friends and family all drove by Edna’s house to celebrate.

Family tells us she is the oldest living resident in Rudyard.

Edna sat in her front yard waving those who honked as they drove by but she was not expecting the parade.

“My goodness sakes….for me?? Oh, I didn’t think anything like that would happen to me (laughs). I just love everybody that’s around here!” Said Edna.

Edna says she still takes walks every day and just takes everything one day at time.