President Trump to Visit Ford Plant in Ypsilanti

President Trump will be in Michigan on Thursday to visit a Ford plant where workers have been making personal protective equipment and ventilators.

The president’s trip to the Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti is part of his tour to thank businesses producing PPE and other important medical equipment.

It comes after two Ford factories, one in Dearborn and one in Chicago, had to temporarily shut down on Tuesday and Wednesday just days after reopening because some workers tested positive for coronavirus.

The buildings had reopened Monday after being closed since mid-March. After disinfecting workstations, both are now back up and running.