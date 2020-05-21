Odawa Casino Preparing to Reopen Friday

Casinos in Michigan are still not allowed to be open, but ones on Indian reservations have the choice to stay open or closed.

Odawa Casino in Mackinaw City is preparing to reopen Friday.

The casino announced they will be reopening the Mackinaw City location at 10 a.m. Friday with some changes.

They will be taking temperatures of both team members and guests before they enter.

Both guests and team members will be required to wear masks.

They will be practicing social distancing, including limited seating at slots.

The casino says the Petoskey location will open next Friday.