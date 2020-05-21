Northern Michigan Car Dealerships Prepare to Reopen Showrooms By Appointment

On Thursday, Governor Whitmer announced car dealerships can soon reopen their showrooms with some changes.

Governor Whitmer says beginning May 29 dealerships from across the state can reopen by appointment.

We talked with Matt LaFontaine Chevrolet Buick GMC in Grayling.

They say they are excited by the news.

For them, these changes have been part of the way they have done business for some time.

“A lot of our business over the year has really transitioned to a lot of internet business,” said Matt LaFontaine. “So, for us it’s not that different but we have certainly put precautions in place to make sure our customers feel safe and comfortable.”

The executive order also allows retail businesses statewide to open by appointment.

Earlier this week, Governor Whitmer announced retails in much of Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula can open at 50% capacity starting Friday.