MTM On The Road: The Murder Mystery Company Hosts Killer Zoom Parties

If you’re looking for a killer way to switch things up on your Zoom sessions, The Murder Mystery Co. has the perfect way to do so.

They’ve taken their famous parties to Zoom.

It’s a 90 minute game for at least eight people at $25 a person.

Each person is assigned a character and given a biography to follow.

The party has a host that tells the story of the murder and provides clues throughout the party to help crack the case and find the killer.

The Murder Mystery Company’s CEO, Scott Cramton, has written a brand new story line specifically for these zoom parties.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Catie, along with some others at 9&10 News, took part in cracking a case of their own and tell us all about it.